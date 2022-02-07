Mon, 07 Feb, 2022 - 16:07

Rugby: Ireland's injured Earls and Herring to miss France Six Nations clash

Keith Earls is still recovering from a hamstring injury while Rob Herring has a calf injury
Rugby: Ireland's injured Earls and Herring to miss France Six Nations clash

Thomson Reuters

Ireland's Keith Earls and Rob Herring have been ruled out of their Six Nations match against France this weekend due to injuries, the Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) said on Monday.

Earls is still recovering from a hamstring injury while Herring has a calf injury, although neither player was involved in Ireland's opening win over Wales on Saturday.

IRFU added that Connacht hooker Dave Heffernan has joined the squad to replace Herring.

Earls, who has played both as a wing and a centre and has 96 caps, will continue his recovery at his club Munster. The 34-year-old picked up the injury while training for Ireland's Six Nations opener.

Michael Lowry, Robert Baloucoune and Nick Timoney, who were previously released from international duty to play in Ulster's United Rugby Championship clash against Connacht last week, will rejoin the national team.

Lowry is uncapped while Baloucoune and Timoney have both earned two caps each.

France, who are top of the standings after beating Italy, host Ireland in Paris on Saturday.

More in this section

Non-league Boreham Wood claim stunning FA Cup upset at Championship Bournemouth Non-league Boreham Wood claim stunning FA Cup upset at Championship Bournemouth
Head coach Andy Farrell ready for ‘test of all tests’ when Ireland visit Paris Head coach Andy Farrell ready for ‘test of all tests’ when Ireland visit Paris
Wayne Rooney: ‘For long periods in my career I was suffering inside’ Wayne Rooney: ‘For long periods in my career I was suffering inside’
Team Ireland Winter Olympics: Irish skiers in action

Team Ireland Winter Olympics: Irish skiers in action

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more