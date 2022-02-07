Mon, 07 Feb, 2022 - 16:13

Man United striker Mason Greenwood dropped by Nike in wake of arrest

'Mason Greenwood is no longer a Nike athlete,' Nike said in a statement
Man United striker Mason Greenwood dropped by Nike in wake of arrest

Thomson Reuters

Manchester United's Mason Greenwood is no longer being sponsored by Nike, the sportswear giant said on Monday, after the forward was arrested on suspicion of rape and assault of a woman.

The player was later also arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and making threats to kill.

Greenwood, 20, was released on bail last week pending further investigations but he remains suspended by the Premier League club until further notice.

Nike said last week they had suspended their relationship with Greenwood as they were concerned by the allegations.

Mason Greenwood is no longer a Nike athlete

They have now dropped the player altogether.

"Mason Greenwood is no longer a Nike athlete," Nike said in a statement.

The allegations against Greenwood - including video, photographs and a voice note - were posted on Instagram and later deleted.

He was first arrested on January 30th and placed in police custody before being released on February 2nd.

More in this section

Non-league Boreham Wood claim stunning FA Cup upset at Championship Bournemouth Non-league Boreham Wood claim stunning FA Cup upset at Championship Bournemouth
Head coach Andy Farrell ready for ‘test of all tests’ when Ireland visit Paris Head coach Andy Farrell ready for ‘test of all tests’ when Ireland visit Paris
Wayne Rooney: ‘For long periods in my career I was suffering inside’ Wayne Rooney: ‘For long periods in my career I was suffering inside’
Team Ireland Winter Olympics: Irish skiers in action

Team Ireland Winter Olympics: Irish skiers in action

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more