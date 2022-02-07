Mon, 07 Feb, 2022 - 11:50

Brighton’s technical director Dan Ashworth steps down for similar role at rivals

Ashworth has been linked with a job at Newcastle.
By Jim van Wijk, PA

Dan Ashworth has resigned from his position as Brighton’s technical director to take up a similar role at another Premier League club, the Seagulls have announced.

Brighton said that, in line with his contract, Ashworth would now start “an extended period of gardening leave, after which he will be able to take up a new position elsewhere”.

Former Scotland international David Weir will become Brighton’s acting technical director with immediate effect, stepping up from his assistant role.

Ashworth joined Brighton from the Football Association in 2019 and has been linked with a job at Newcastle.

The Magpies declined to comment on the reports linking Ashworth with a switch to St James’ Park when contacted by the PA news agency on Monday morning.

Brighton confirmed Ashworth would continue to report to deputy chairman and chief executive Paul Barber for any duties required during his notice period, but is not expected to attend the club’s premises or matches once the handover to Weir is completed later this week.

“We are sorry to learn of Dan’s decision. He’s been an important part of the club’s senior management team since joining us from the FA, and has made a significant contribution to our club’s progress in the Premier League and Women’s Super League,” Barber said on the Brighton website.

 

“On a personal level, I will be sad to see Dan leave as we’d developed a close day-to-day working relationship. Dan’s been an excellent colleague and has become a good friend as well. I wish Dan and his family well for the future.

“However, as is the case with all top-quality people in any industry, we are always conscious of the risk of losing key staff to a rival. With that in mind, we always put in place contingencies and succession plans that are designed to minimise the impact on our club.”

“As such, our assistant technical director, David Weir, will now step up and assume the role of acting technical director. He is someone with an excellent knowledge of the role and of our club’s culture from working side-by-side with Dan.”

David Weir File Photo
David Weir will become Brighton’s acting technical director with immediate effect (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Brighton will now start the search for a new technical director, with Barber adding he hoped Weir would apply for the role full-time.

Seagulls chairman Tony Bloom feels Ashworth departs the Amex Stadium with “a significant legacy in place”.

Bloom added: “Dan’s done an outstanding job and helped build on the progress the club had already made across all of our technical areas. I wish Dan and his family well for the future.”

