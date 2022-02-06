Sun, 06 Feb, 2022 - 19:57

Man arrested after pitch invader punches players during FA Cup tie

Nottinghamshire Police said a suspect was arrested during the first half of Nottingham Forest’s 4-1 win over FA Cup holders Leicester.
Man arrested after pitch invader punches players during FA Cup tie

Matthew Cooper, PA

A man has been arrested after a fan ran on to the pitch and attacked Nottingham Forest players celebrating a goal during their 4-1 FA Cup win against Leicester City.

Footage posted on social media showed a supporter throwing punches at Forest players as they celebrated their third goal in the 32nd minute of the game at the City Ground, before he was hauled down by two stewards.

Nottingham Forest v Leicester City – Emirates FA Cup – Fourth Round – City Ground
A Leicester fan invades the pitch as Forest celebrate their third goal (Tim Goode/PA)

In a statement issued after Sunday’s match, Leicester City said: “The club is appalled by such behaviour and offers its apologies to Nottingham Forest and its players whose safety was compromised.

“We applaud the swift action taken by City Ground stewards in apprehending the individual involved, who will be subject to a lifetime ban from all Leicester City fixtures at home and away.

“We will offer every support to the relevant authorities in pursuing further appropriate action.”

Chief Inspector Neil Williams, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We have arrested a man in connection with an incident that took place today during the first half of the Nottingham Forest and Leicester City FA cup match.

“Investigations are in the very early stages and our enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the incident are ongoing.”

Nottingham Forest v Leicester City – Emirates FA Cup – Fourth Round – City Ground
The pitch invader was taken to the turf by two stewards (Tim Goode/PA)

Social media users including former Leicester and England striker Gary Lineker also called for the fan responsible to be banned from matches for life.

Lineker tweeted that the “so-called fan” was an “embarrassment and a disgrace”.

More in this section

Johnny Sexton says Ireland confidence was high before their nine successive wins Johnny Sexton says Ireland confidence was high before their nine successive wins
Teenage Russian figure skater makes striking Olympic debut Teenage Russian figure skater makes striking Olympic debut
Nottingham Forest stun FA Cup holders Leicester in derby-day drubbing Nottingham Forest stun FA Cup holders Leicester in derby-day drubbing
Non-league Boreham Wood claim stunning FA Cup upset at Championship Bournemouth

Non-league Boreham Wood claim stunning FA Cup upset at Championship Bournemouth

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more