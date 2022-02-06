Sun, 06 Feb, 2022 - 18:31

Aubameyang makes Barcelona debut in frenetic victory over Atletico Madrid

Dani Alves set up one goal before scoring himself and then being sent off.
Phil Casey, PA

Ten-man Barcelona moved into fourth place in LaLiga following an action-packed 4-2 win over Atletico Madrid on Sunday.

Dani Alves set up his side’s equaliser for Jordi Alba, scored himself and was later sent off in a game which also saw former Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang make his debut at Camp Nou.

The visitors took an early lead when Luis Suarez, playing against his former club, set up Yannick Carrasco to open the scoring, but Barca hit back just two minutes later as Alves set up Alba to volley home.

Jordi Alba
Jordi Alba celebrates after scoring his side’s opening goal with team-mate Dani Alves (Joan Monfort/AP)

Wolves loanee Adama Traore then crossed for teenager Gavi to head the home side in front and they extended their lead shortly before the interval when Ronald Araujo drilled in a half-volley after Gerard Pique had headed an Alves free-kick off the bar.

Alves then got on the scoresheet himself just a few minutes into the second half with a superbly-struck shot beyond Jan Oblak, before a close-range header from Suarez gave Atletico renewed hope.

Barcelona had to see out the last 20 minutes with 10 men when Alves was sent off for a bad foul on Carrasco, with the referee initially taking no action until being told by the VAR to consult the pitchside monitor.

Johnny Sexton says Ireland confidence was high before their nine successive wins

Johnny Sexton says Ireland confidence was high before their nine successive wins

