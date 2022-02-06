Sun, 06 Feb, 2022 - 17:02

Today at the Winter Olympics: Teenage star Kamila Valieva shines with rare feat

Zoi Sadowski Synnott made history for New Zealand on her snowboard while the men’s downhill was postponed due to high winds
PA Sport Staff

With the men’s downhill postponed due to high winds the Winter Olympics had to look elsewhere for headlines on Sunday.

Fifteen-year-old Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva raised a hand as she lit up the Capital Indoor Arena, becoming only the fourth woman to land a triple axel at an Olympics, while Zoi Sadowski Synnott made history for New Zealand on her snowboard.

Team GB advanced in the mixed curling despite defeat to Norway, while Makayla Gerken Schofield made history as the first Briton to feature in an Olympic moguls final, finishing eighth in the women’s event.

Here's a quick guide to what happened on Sunday at the Winter Olympics.

Star of the day

Beijing Olympics Snowboarding
Zoi Sadowski Synnott won New Zealand’s first ever Winter Olympic gold (Lee Jin-man/AP)

Zoi Sadowski Synnott marked New Zealand’s national day, Waitangi Day, in exceptional style by becoming her country’s first ever Winter Olympic champion with gold in the women’s snowboard slopestyle event. The 20-year-old was mobbed by her rivals at the finish as she beat Julia Marino to end the American dominance of this event, while Tess Coady claimed Australia’s first medal of these Games with bronze.

Fail of the day

The big story of the day was supposed to be the men’s Alpine downhill final, the traditional blue riband event of any Winter Olympics, but after all the controversy about the amount of fake snow being used in these Games, the event was postponed due to high winds above Zhangjiakou. It is yet to be rescheduled.

Picture of the day

Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games – Day Two
Britain’s Jen Dodds and Bruce Mouat were beaten by Norway in the round-robin but advanced after defeats for Sweden and Canada (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Social media moment

Teenage Russian figure skater makes striking Olympic debut

Teenage Russian figure skater makes striking Olympic debut

READ NOW

