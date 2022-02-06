Sunday sport: Armagh take on Tyrone in the National Football League, FA Cup continues

GAA

In Division 1 of the football league, it's Armagh versus Tyrone at the Athletic Grounds (deferred coverage on TG4) and Monaghan against Mayo in Clones. Both games have a 2pm start time. At 2.30pm, Donegal host Kildare.

In Division 2, Offaly have Derry at O'Connor Park at 2pm, as do Meath welcome Roscommon to Páirc Tailteann.

There are three games in Division 3 and four in Division 4.

There are 12 fixtures set for Sunday across all the hurling league's divisions.

In Group B of Division 1 of the Hurling League, Kilkenny take on Antrim at 1pm, while Dublin host Waterford from 3.45pm.

In Group A, Wexford and Limerick throw in at 1.45pm, with Galway and Offaly's tie getting underway 15 minutes later.

Soccer

The FA Cup continues, with Liverpool leading Cardiff City 3-1 at Anfield.

Nottingham Forrest and Leicester make up the afternoon clash from 4pm, while Bournemouth go up against Boreham Wood at 6.30pm.

The final of the Africa Cup of Nations is also set to get underway today.

Senegal will take on Egypt at the Stade Olembe, kick-off 7pm.

Sadio Mane and Mo Salah, who would have otherwise been at Anfield for the FA Cup will feature in the Africa Cup of Nations decider.

Rugby

France take on Italy in the Six Nations. Action at the Stade de France will get underway 3pm.

Following Ireland's Six Nations win over Wales on Saturday, newcomer Mack Hansen said words of wisdom from head coach Andy Farrell inspired an unforgettable Test debut after initially suspecting his selection may be a wind-up.

Golf

Leona Maguire has become the first Irish golfer to win on the LPGA Tour.

The 27-year-old from Ballyconnell in Co Cavan carded a five-under-par 67 in the final round of the 54-hole competition at the Crown Colony Golf and Country Club in Florida.

Maguire, playing in her 50th LPGA tournament, finished on 18 under par to win by three shots from Lexi Thompson.

Seamus Power let a five-shot halfway lead slip at the Pebble Beach Pro Am in California. A third round 74 saw him drop back into seventh place on 13 under.

Beau Hossler, Andrew Putnam and Tom Hoge share the lead on 15 under par.

Racing

Day two of the Dublin Racing Festival takes place at Leopardstown. The Irish Champion Hurdle is the feature on the card at 3pm.

Rachael Blackmore will be competing with the unbeaten superstar mare Honeysuckle for trainer Henry de Bromhead.