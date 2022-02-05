Kerry put one over on Dublin in relentless conditions

A second-half push by Dublin was not enough to make up for a 13-point deficit against Kerry in their Division 1 meeting in the second round of the National Football League.

Played out in front of a packed Austin Stack Park, with strong winds and persistent rain, Dessie Farrell's side trailed from the outset as Sean O'Shea and David and Paudie Clifford proved troublesome for the visitors.

The Kingdom had a chance to deliver a sucker punch 18 minutes in when referee Conor Lane signalled for a penalty after a foul by Lee Gannon on Paudie Clifford. However, it was his brother David who would step up to the placed ball, pulling the shot to the right and wide.

Despite being let off the hook, Dublin's woes compounded when a goal from Dean Rock was disallowed and Niall Scully was issued a black card.

In Scully's absence, Kerry went on to claim eight points, topped off with a super goal from Dara Moynihan just before the break, ending the half 1-14 to 0-4.

Although Jack O'Connor's men only managed a single point in the second half, courtesy of Paul Geaney, their half-time buffer was enough to keep the Dubs at bay.

Cards were in abundance as the game dragged on and tempers flared, with blacks shown to Jack Barry, Paudie Clifford, and Tom Lahiff, while Ciaran Archer, John Small and David Clifford all saw yellow.

Trying best to improve the outlook of the scoreboard, Dublin racked up seven points in the closing half to finish the game 1-15 to 0-11.