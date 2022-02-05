Sat, 05 Feb, 2022 - 15:55

Rhasidat Adeleke becomes fastest ever Irish woman over 200m

The Tallaght AC runner clocked the fastest ever Irish Indoor 200m while representing Texas University at the New Mexico Collegiate Classic in Albuquergue.
Rhasidat Adeleke has set a new record to become the fastest ever Irish woman over 200m indoors.

The Tallaght AC runner clocked the fastest ever Irish Indoor 200m while representing Texas University at the New Mexico Collegiate Classic in Albuquergue.

Recording a time of 22.85, she set a new national record, overtaking Phil Healy at the top off the Irish all-time 200m list.

On Friday, Adeleke was awarded the 2021 Under-20 Athlete of the Year Award at the Irish Life Health National Athletics Awards.

It comes after she won two gold medals at the European Athletics U20 Championships in a 100m-200m double last year.

