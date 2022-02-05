Sat, 05 Feb, 2022 - 15:11

HT: Ireland off to strong Six Nations start against Wales

Ireland lead Wales at half-time in front of a sold-out Aviva Stadium
Muireann Duffy

Ireland are ahead at half-time at the Aviva, facing reigning champions Wales in the opening game of the 2022 Six Nations Championship.

Andy Farrell's men are facing a heavily depleted Welsh side, who are without talismen Leigh Halfpenny, George North and captain Alun Wyn Jones.

Bundee Aki took to the honour of being the first player of the championship to cross the whitewash, getting in for a try in the 3rd minute of play.

Captain Johnny Sexton obliged with the conversion to make it 7-0, a good start to what has been a mixed bag off the kicking tee for the fly-half.

After two misses, a penalty in the 21st minute gave the 36-year-old his 500th Six Nations point, stretching Ireland's lead to 10.

With Ireland dominating in all areas of play, particularly the scrum, Welsh head coach Wayne Pivac will be thankful the half-time scoreline does not reflect the true complexion of the game so far.

