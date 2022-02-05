Saturday sports: Ireland to take on Wales in the Six Nations, Hurling league gets underway

Rugby

Ireland will play their first Six Nations game in front of a full crowd for the first time in two years on Saturday.

They will take on reigning champions Wales at the Aviva Stadium. Kick-off is at 2.15pm.

Wales will be without captain Alun Wyn Jones, George North and Leigh Halfpenny. However, Andy Farrell insists the champions have strong players coming in for them.

Mark Hansen will get his first cap for playing on the wing for Farrell’s side.

In other rugby fixtures, Scotland will take on England in the Calcutta Cup at 4.45pm.

Hurling

The 2022 Allianz Hurling League is set to get underway on Saturday.

Derry host Sligo at Celtic Park (throw-in at 2pm) in Division 2B, before Armagh and Louth meet at the Athletic Grounds and Cavan travel to Ederney to face Fermanagh (throw-in for both games at 2.30pm) in Division 3A and 3B respectively.

In Division 1A, Cork and Clare will meet at Pairc Ui Chaoimh at 5pm.

Meanwhile, Tipperary visit Laois at O'Moore Park in Division 1B, throw in at 6pm.

Gaelic

Antrim and Limerick will be hoping to build on their strong starts in Division 3 when they meet at Corrigan Park (throw-in at 2.30pm).

Afterwards, Down will play Galway at Páirc Esler in Division 2 (throw-in at 5pm - coverage on BBC iPlayer and GAAGO).

In the second match of the counties' double-header at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Cork and Clare's footballers meet in Division 2 (throw-in at 7pm), while Dublin and Kerry will be out to rectify their respective loss and draw last weekend when they meet at Austin Stack Park (throw-in at 7pm - coverage on RTÉ Two).

Soccer

There are several games in the FA cup scheduled for today.

Kidderminster Harriers host West Ham, while Chelsea take on Plymouth. Both games kick off at 12.30pm.

Manchester City will host Fullham at the Etihad Stadium and Peterbourgh play QPR. Both games kick off at 3pm.

Also scheduled for a 3pm start time are Wolves and Norwhich City.

There is one game in the Premier League, with Burnley to play Watford at 6pm.

Golf

Seamus Power and Leona Maguire both go into the weekend leading their respective tournaments.

Power heads the field at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am, with his second round of 64 leaving the Waterford golfer on 16-under par.

Maguire has a share of the lead - along with Marina Alex - on 13-under par at the Drive On Championship on the LPGA Tour.

Racing

There are four Grade Ones down for decision on the opening day of the Dublin Racing Festival.

The Irish Gold Cup is the feature, with Kemboy looking to retain his crown.

The main challenge will be provided by the Henry De Bromhead-trained, Minella Indo.

Action at the Dublin course is underway at 1.05pm.