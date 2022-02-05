Sat, 05 Feb, 2022 - 09:26

Former New Zealand all-rounder Chris Cairns diagnosed with bowel cancer

The 51-year-old suffered a spinal stroke after undergoing emergency surgery in August for aortic dissection.
Former New Zealand all-rounder Chris Cairns diagnosed with bowel cancer

By PA Sport Staff

Former New Zealand all-rounder Chris Cairns has been diagnosed with bowel cancer, months after suffering a spinal stroke.

The 51-year-old announced his latest setback on Instagram following a “routine check-up”.

Cairns had undergone emergency surgery in August for aortic dissection – a tear in the lining of the body’s main artery – before enduring weeks of complications culminating in a spinal stroke.

He was only discharged last week after 141 days of inpatient treatment at the University of Canberra Hospital.

“I was told yesterday I have bowel cancer. Big shock and not what I was expecting after what was supposed to be a routine check-up,” Cairns said on the social media website.

“So, as I prepare for another round of conversations with surgeons and specialists, I keep remembering how lucky I am to be here in the first place, and how blessed I am to have all that I do in my life.”

He added: “Another fight ahead but here’s hoping this one is a swift upper cut and over in the first round.”

Cairns played 62 Tests, 215 one-day internationals and two Twenty20 matches for his country between 1989 and 2006.

More in this section

Ralf Rangnick says profligate Man Utd ‘have ourselves to blame’ for FA Cup exit Ralf Rangnick says profligate Man Utd ‘have ourselves to blame’ for FA Cup exit
Thomas Frank did not need to ‘seduce’ Christian Eriksen into joining Brentford Thomas Frank did not need to ‘seduce’ Christian Eriksen into joining Brentford
Egypt eliminate hosts Cameroon in Cup of Nations semi-final Egypt eliminate hosts Cameroon in Cup of Nations semi-final
Injury setback for Chelsea as Reece James ruled out of Club World Cup

Injury setback for Chelsea as Reece James ruled out of Club World Cup

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more