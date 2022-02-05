Sat, 05 Feb, 2022 - 07:53

Seamus Power sets new 36-hole record at Pebble Beach

Ireland’s Seamus Power finished with his 10th birdie of the round at a score of 16-under 128.
Seamus Power sets new 36-hole record at Pebble Beach

By PA Sport Staff

Seamus Power set a record 36-hole score in California to lead by five in the second round of the AT&T Pro-Am Pebble Beach tournament.

Ireland’s Power finished with his 10th birdie of the round at a score of eight-under 64.

His score of 16-under 128 through two rounds broke the previous 36-hole tournament record set by Nick Taylor in 2020 and Phil Mickelson in 2005.

The 34-year-old said he was feeling more confident than he was during last year’s tour.

He told reporters: “It’s night and day. It’s one of those things – you want to play with confidence but how do you get confidence without playing well?

“Its one of those things I’ve been able to work on… and it’s led to some improvements. I just feel much more confident in these positions.”

He also said that his wedge play had helped him secure the record score on Friday.

“My wedge play was great,” Power said.

“I mean I hit three or four shots very, very close and the way I’ve been putting, they were not gimme birdies, but certainly ones you would expect to make — it just changes your whole complex of your round, of your score.”

He was trailed at the halfway mark by Americans Andrew Putnam and Tom Hoge and Canadian Adam Svensson who are all tied at 11-under-par.

More in this section

Thomas Frank did not need to ‘seduce’ Christian Eriksen into joining Brentford Thomas Frank did not need to ‘seduce’ Christian Eriksen into joining Brentford
Injury setback for Chelsea as Reece James ruled out of Club World Cup Injury setback for Chelsea as Reece James ruled out of Club World Cup
Egypt eliminate hosts Cameroon in Cup of Nations semi-final Egypt eliminate hosts Cameroon in Cup of Nations semi-final
Ralf Rangnick says profligate Man Utd ‘have ourselves to blame’ for FA Cup exit

Ralf Rangnick says profligate Man Utd ‘have ourselves to blame’ for FA Cup exit

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more