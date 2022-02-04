Fri, 04 Feb, 2022 - 22:28

Ulster top United Rugby Championship table with bonus-point win over Connacht

Ulster top United Rugby Championship table with bonus-point win over Connacht

Ulster move to the top of the United Rugby Championship table following a win over Connacht tonight.

It was a deserving bonus-point win for Ulster, who looked the better team throughout against a Connacht side that couldn't deal with the power of Ulster's carrying.

The game ended with a scoreline of 32-12 at Kingspan Stadium, seeing Dan McFarland's side leapfrog Edinburgh to top of the table.

Connacht meanwhile look set to lose further ground on their fellow Irish provinces, nine points back from Munster having played a game extra.

