GAA: National Hurling League begins, Dublin footballers travel to Tralee

Muireann Duffy

With the return of the hurling and camogie leagues, there's plenty of fixtures to look forward to this weekend, while the National Football League also rolls into its second round, with some counties already looking to make up for a poor start.

Here's all the fixtures taking place this weekend...

Saturday:

Hurling

Getting the weekend and National Hurling League underway, Derry host Sligo at Celtic Park (throw-in at 2pm) in Division 2B, before Armagh and Louth meet at the Athletic Grounds and Cavan travel to Ederney to face Fermanagh (throw-in for both games at 2.30pm) in Division 3A and 3B respectively.

The hurling match-up of the day will play out in Páirc Uí Chaoimh between Cork and Clare in Division 1A (throw-in at 5pm - coverage on GAAGO), while Tipperary visit Laois at O'Moore Park in Division 1B (throw-in at 6pm).

Heading to a match this weekend? Don't forget that all #AllianzLeagues tickets must be purchased in advance of arrival.



Tickets can be purchased online and from selected Centra & SuperValu stores. Tickets will not be sold at venues. https://t.co/dbCE1hKxVH pic.twitter.com/JvOrCc0suu — The GAA (@officialgaa) February 3, 2022

Football

In the football, Antrim and Limerick will be hoping to build on their strong starts in Division 3 when they meet at Corrigan Park (throw-in at 2.30pm), after which Down play Galway at Páirc Esler in Division 2 (throw-in at 5pm - coverage on BBC iPlayer and GAAGO).

In the second match of the counties' double-header at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Cork and Clare's footballers meet in Division 2 (throw-in at 7pm), while Dublin and Kerry will be out to rectify their respective loss and draw last weekend when they meet at Austin Stack Park (throw-in at 7pm - coverage on RTÉ Two).

Camogie

In Division 1 Group 1, Tipperary meet Down at The Ragg, while Kilkenny face Limerick at John Lockes Callan in Group 2 (throw-in for both games at 2pm).

First up in Division 2 is Group 3's match-up of Galway and Laois in Gort (throw-in at 12.30pm). A short while later, it's Meath versus Derry in Ashbourne in Group 1 (throw-in at 1pm) before Cork play Wexford at the Cork Camogie Grounds in the group's second fixture of the day (throw-in at 2pm).

There's two 2pm throw-ins for Division 2's second group, when Waterford visit Cusack Park, Mullingar to take on Westmeath and Tipperary travel to St Lachtain's GAA to meet Kilkenny.

This weekend sees the opening round of action in the @LittlewoodsIRL Camogie Leagues!



Fixture information ➡️ https://t.co/PRzYtvbx0j



Ticket information ➡️ https://t.co/xd3YDVsp2N#StyleOfPlay pic.twitter.com/vlZO3anLzp — Camogie Association (@OfficialCamogie) February 2, 2022

Sunday:

Hurling

After easing back into proceedings on Saturday, 12 fixtures are set for Sunday across all the hurling league's divisions.

Donegal and London have the early start in Letterkenny in Division 2B, as do Kildare and Meath in Newbridge in Division 2A (throw-in for both games at 12pm), followed shortly after by Westmeath and Kerry's Division 2A meeting at Cusack Park, Mullingar (throw-in at 12.30pm).

At 1pm, it's the turn of Kilkenny and Antrim at Nowlan Park in Division 1B, Down and Carlow at Ballycran in Division 2A, Warwickshire and Monaghan at Páirc na hÉireann, Birmingham in Division 3A, and in Division 3B, it's Lancashire versus Leitrim in Abbottstown.

Back up in Division 1A, reigning All-Ireland champs Limerick will be looking to lay down a marker against Wexford at Wexford Park (throw-in at 1.45pm - coverage on TG4), followed quickly by Galway and Offaly's clash in the same division at Pearse Stadium, Mayo and Wicklow's Division 2B meeting in Ballina and Roscommon's opener with Tyrone in Division 3A at Dr Hyde Park (throw-in for all games at 2pm).

The last game in the hurling league's opening weekend is reserved for Dublin and Waterford, who meet in Division 1B at Parnell Park (throw-in at 3.45pm - coverage on TG4).

Football

Sunday's football action will start with Division 4, as Sligo play Carlow at Markievicz Park, while Waterford travel to McGovern Park, Ruislip to face London (throw-in for both games at 1pm).

The 2pm throw-in is a busy one, with nine fixtures across the four divisions. In Division 1, it's Armagh versus Tyrone at the Athletic Grounds (deferred coverage on TG4) and Monaghan against Mayo in Clones.

🟢🔴Our senior footballers will take on Monaghan in RD2, @Allianz National League DIV 1🟢🔴



📅 Sun 6th Feb

⏱ 2PM

📍 Clones

📻Full commentary on @radiomidwest

🎫 TICKET EVENT ONLY 🎫

Buy your tickets here 👇https://t.co/Cao0gzC6eY#AllianzLeagues #GAA #mayogaa #GAABelong pic.twitter.com/5esbZf0LMR — Mayo GAA (@MayoGAA) February 3, 2022

In Division 2, Offaly have Derry at O'Connor Park, while Meath welcome Roscommon to Páirc Tailteann. Division 3 sees Longford come up against Louth at Pearse Park and Laois at home to Westmeath at O'Moore Park, while Fermanagh make the trip to Aughrim to play Wicklow. Tipperary play Leitrim at Semple Stadium in Division 4, while Breffni Park hosts Cavan's clash against Wexford.

Finally, rounding out the football for the weekend, having both drawn in last weekend's opening round, Donegal and Kildare will be battling for a Division 1 win in Ballybofey (throw-in at 2.30pm).

Camogie

In the only Sunday fixture, Kerry face Antrim in Tralee in Group 3 of Division 2.