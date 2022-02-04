Fri, 04 Feb, 2022 - 11:05

Peter Wright triumphs on opening night of revamped Premier League in Cardiff

The world champion got the better of Jonny Clayton in the final.
Peter Wright triumphs on opening night of revamped Premier League in Cardiff

By Jonathan Veal, PA

Peter Wright made the perfect start to his bid for the Cazoo Premier League title by winning the first round of the revamped competition.

After claiming his second World Championship last month, the Scot made it his 2022 quest to win this competition for the first time and hit the ground running in Cardiff.

A round-robin league has been replaced with 16 individual eight-man knockout events,  and Wright beat defending champion and home favourite Jonny Clayton 6-1 in a one-sided final in the first week.

Wright, who earned £10,000 for the win, deserved his prize having seen off Michael Smith – in a rematch of the World Championship final – in the quarters and then Gary Anderson in the semis.

The 51-year-old raced into a 4-0 lead against Clayton and sealed glory in style with a 124 checkout.

Clayton, who had beaten Joe Cullen and James Wade on his way to the final, was unable to match Wright, who posted an impressive 113 average.

As well as his £10,000 pay day, Wright also wins five points which will go towards determining the top four players who will compete for the title on the 17th night of competition.

And he looks a good bet to be there on this evidence after claiming he is channelling his inner Phil Taylor.

“I have got a new feeling, a Phil Taylor feeling,” he said on Sky Sports. “I used to think ‘how does that man concentrate for every single match?’, but I have found it this year after I won the worlds.

“I believe I can go on. I want to play every single tournament and win every single tournament.”

While it was a positive night for Wright, world number one Gerwyn Price fell flat on his homecoming.

The Welshman, who missed last year’s tournament due to coronavirus, lost 6-3 to Wade in the quarter-finals and did not look his usual tenacious self.

Michael Van Gerwen also suffered disappointment, losing in the last eight to Anderson.

More in this section

Egypt eliminate hosts Cameroon in Cup of Nations semi-final Egypt eliminate hosts Cameroon in Cup of Nations semi-final
Sadio Mane on target as Senegal reach Africa Cup of Nations final Sadio Mane on target as Senegal reach Africa Cup of Nations final
IOC will support Peng Shuai if she seeks inquiry into sexual assault allegations IOC will support Peng Shuai if she seeks inquiry into sexual assault allegations
Thomas Frank did not need to ‘seduce’ Christian Eriksen into joining Brentford

Thomas Frank did not need to ‘seduce’ Christian Eriksen into joining Brentford

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more