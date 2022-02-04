Anthony Barry leaves Ireland coaching staff for Belgium role

James Cox

Republic of Ireland boss Stephen Kenny has received some bad news as Anthony Barry is leaving his coaching team to take up a role with the Belgium national team.

Barry joined Kenny's coaching staff in February 2021 for the FIFA 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign, but the FAI has confirmed he will depart with immediate effect to take up a coaching role with Belgium for the Qatar World Cup.

"I've thoroughly enjoyed my time with the team and really enjoyed working with Stephen and the entire backroom staff and players. I've been fortunate to work with some outstanding managers in my career and Stephen certainly falls into that bracket," said Barry.

"The opportunity to move on to Belgium and to have the chance to take part in the World Cup Finals was one I felt I couldn't turn down. Of course, I wish all of the team the very best of luck for the future."

"I'd like to thank Anthony for the positive contribution he has made over the past year with the players and staff alike," said Kenny.

"Anthony had a great rapport with the staff and players, he was thought-provoking, an exceptional coach and a joy to work with. We respect his decision, and he leaves with our best wishes."

Barry's first assignment with Belgium will be a friendly clash against Ireland at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday, March 26th.

Along with the Belgium role, Barry will retain his position as a first-team coach with Chelsea. He also held this role in conjunction with his Ireland duties.

Barry was brought on board by Kenny after the sudden departure of Damien Duff, who is now Shelbourne manager.

Barry's speciality was set pieces.