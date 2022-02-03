Thu, 03 Feb, 2022 - 15:06

Sexton named captain for Ireland's Six Nations opener against Wales

Kenneth Fox

Andy Farrell has named his first squad for 2022 as Ireland kick off their Six Nations campaign against Wales this weekend.

Johnny Sexton captains his country once again as the 36-year-old hopes to lead his team to Six Nations glory. The game kicks off on Saturday at 2:15pm from the Aviva stadium.

One of the biggest surprises is Aussie Mack Hansen being named in the starting line up as he receives his first cap on the wing after a string of good performances for Connacht.

Jamison Gibson-Park starts at scrum-half while Bundee Aki and Garry Ringrose are the centre pairing.

The forwards consist of four Leinster players in Jack Conan, Josh van dear Flier, James Ryan and Caelan Doris alongside Munster's Tadgh Beirne.

Joey Carbery and Conor Murray are both named on the bench as Farrell has named a squad with a mix of youth and experience.

 

