Thu, 03 Feb, 2022 - 09:33

Roy Keane holds talks over managerial return to Sunderland – reports

The Black Cats are looking for a boss after sacking Lee Johnson following a heavy League One defeat on Saturday.
Roy Keane holds talks over managerial return to Sunderland – reports

PA Sport Staff

Roy Keane has been in talks with Sunderland about returning to the club as manager, according to reports.

The Black Cats are looking for a new boss after sacking Lee Johnson on Saturday following a 6-0 loss at Bolton.

And it has been reported that the Wearside outfit want to bring Keane in as Johnson’s successor, with discussions having taken place.

Soccer – Barclays Premier League – Newcastle United v Sunderland – St James’ Park
Roy Keane led Sunderland to promotion from the Championship in 2007 (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Keane was in charge at Sunderland, the former Manchester United and Republic of Ireland midfielder’s first managerial role, from 2006-2008.

He guided the club to promotion as Championship title-winners in his first season in the job, and then a 15th-placed Premier League finish in the following campaign before resigning in December 2008.

Keane was then manager at Ipswich from 2009 to 2011, and has subsequently had stints on the coaching staff of the Republic of Ireland, Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest, and worked as a television pundit.

Roy Keane during as time as Aston Villa assistant boss
Keane worked as Paul Lambert’s assistant at Aston Villa (Nick Potts/PA)

Sunderland, in their fourth successive season in Sky Bet League One, are currently third in the table.

They are two points behind second-placed Wigan having played three more matches, and five behind leaders Rotherham, who have one game in hand over them.

Following Johnson’s dismissal, Mike Dodds has been leading preparations for the next match, Saturday’s home clash with Doncaster.

More in this section

Ireland back-rower Caelan Doris in ‘better place’ after concussion troubles Ireland back-rower Caelan Doris in ‘better place’ after concussion troubles
Dillon Hoogewerf makes permanent switch from Manchester United to Gladbach Dillon Hoogewerf makes permanent switch from Manchester United to Gladbach
Joao Cancelo signs two-year Manchester City contract extension Joao Cancelo signs two-year Manchester City contract extension
The highs and lows of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s time at Arsenal

The highs and lows of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s time at Arsenal

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more