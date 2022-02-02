Wed, 02 Feb, 2022 - 08:31

Football rumours: Premier League clubs circling Declan Rice

Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City are reportedly stepping up their interest in the West Ham midfielder.
By PA Sport Staff

West Ham may rue their transfer window inactivity as The Telegraph reports a number of Premier League giants are to step up their pursuit of Declan Rice.

According to the paper, West Ham’s idleness in January has signalled to Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City that the 23-year-old England international could be prized away from London Stadium in the summer.

Erling Haaland‘s desire to play for Real Madrid may be in vain, with Real believed to be focused on signing Kylian Mbappe from Paris St Germain.

The Sun, citing reports in Spain, says Real had previously led the chase for Haaland’s signature, but have opted to prioritise Mbappe over the Borussia Dortmund forward – potentially leaving the window open for Chelsea, United or City to make a move.

Despite missing out on Sven Botman in the January window, the Daily Mirror reports Newcastle are gearing up to make another move for the Lille defender in the summer. Botman is believed to be set on leaving the French club and excited by the prospect of working under Magpies manager Eddie Howe.

The Daily Express says there is new hope for Chelsea and Tottenham in their pursuit of Ousmane Dembele, with Barcelona considering terminating the winger’s contract early in a bid to ease their rocky financial situation.

Fabio Carvalho: Sky Sports says Liverpool remain confident of completing a pre-contract agreement to sign the 19-year-old Fulham forward in the summer.

Fabian Ruiz: Arsenal and Newcastle are interested in the Napoli midfielder, according to Corriere dello Sport.

