Tue, 01 Feb, 2022 - 13:37

Andy Murray still searching for new long-term coach after Jan de Witt trial ends

The former world number one split with Jamie Delgado at the end of last year after a lengthy partnership.
By Jonathan Veal, PA

Andy Murray’s search for a new long-term coach is still going on after his trial period with Jan de Witt ended.

The former world number one is looking for a successor for Jamie Delgado, who left Murray’s camp at the end of last year after a lengthy partnership.

De Witt, a German coach who counts Gilles Simon and Gael Monfils among his former players, travelled with Murray to Abu Dhabi for an exhibition event before Christmas before also heading to Australia for events in Melbourne, Sydney and the Australian Open.


Jamie Delgado and Andy Murray File Photo
Andy Murray (right) parted company with Jamie Delgado at the end of last year (Mike Egerton/PA)

There looked to be promise in the partnership, despite difficulties caused by coronavirus, as Murray reached the final in Sydney, before a disappointing second-round loss in the first grand slam of the year.

And Murray, who also trialled Johanna Konta’s former coach Esteban Carril in November, will not continue with De Witt, the PA news agency understands.

The 34-year-old Scot could return to action at the Rotterdam Open next week before travelling to Dubai for the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships later this month.

