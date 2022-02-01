Tipperary hurler Padraic Maher announces retirement due to injury

Danielle Walsh Ronan

Tipperary senior hurler Padraic Maher has announced his retirement from hurling due to medical advice.

Maher, who won three All-Irelands and was nominated for the Hurler of the Year award in 2011 and 2016, played for Tipperary for 13 seasons,

He was advised to step away from contact sport due to a neck injury.

Announcing his retirement on Tuesday, the decorated hurler said that representing his county was a lifelong dream.

"It is heartbreaking to have to make this decision, but it’s the most important one for me and my health moving forward," Maher said.

"I have made some truly great friends and met some great people. I have made memories that will stick with me for the rest of my days.

"While I truly wished this could have lasted a bit longer, I am glad that I can look back and know that I gave everything I had for the blue and gold jersey.

"I want to thank all the Tipperary players I played with over the years, some of whom are the greatest to ever represent this county.

"To all the management teams, backroom personnel, doctors, and physios, there is no doubt we were in great hands with you all involved.

"I am truly grateful for all you have done for me. The Tipperary County Board, the Tipperary Supporters Club, and the various sponsors, have never left us wanting for anything and I want to thank you all sincerely for your support."

He also thanked his club, Thurles Sarsfields, former schools and An Garda Síochána for the support he received during his hurling career.

"One of my highlights was getting to play with my brother Ronan," Maher continued.

"We have made memories that will last us a lifetime. I will be your biggest supporter now and will continue to follow your already remarkable career with excitement."

Mentioning his family and fiancée Claire, he thanked them for their ongoing support and the sacrifices they made during his time hurling with Tipperary.

"Finally, to the Tipperary team, I wish you all the best for the year ahead, and I look forward to following you all over the country in what I hope will be a successful one for you all," he concluded.

"I’ll be your biggest supporter."