Hendrick secures QPR loan move, McGrath joins Wigan

James Cox

Jeff Hendrick says he wants to help QPR back into the Premier League.

The Republic of Ireland international joined the Championship side on loan from Newcastle last night.

QPR are currently fourth in the table and Hendrick says he's eager to help the promotion push.

Meanwhile, Hendrick's international teammate Jamie McGrath has signed for League One club Wigan on a two-and-a-half year deal.

It brings to an end his stay at Scottish Premiership club St Mirren.

Scottish clubs Aberdeen and Hibernian had been interested in the midfielder but Wigan, who are bidding for Championship promotion, won the race for his signature.

In another Irish move, Ireland Under-17 captain Cathal Heffernan has joined Italian giants AC Milan from Cork City.

Heffernan, 16, was awaiting loan clearance from FIFA to join the Serie A outfit.

The defender, who is the son of Irish Olympians Marian and Rob Heffernan, had been on trial with Milan in 2021, and it is expected he will make the loan move permanent in the summer.

"Finally it's official. So proud of you Cathal this is only the beginning Now it’s time to work," Cathal's father Rob wrote on social media.