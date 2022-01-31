Ireland U17 captain Heffernan signs for AC Milan

James Cox

Ireland Under-17 captain Cathal Heffernan has joined Italian giants AC Milan from Cork City.

Heffernan, 16, was awaiting loan clearance from FIFA to join the Serie A outfit.

The defender, who is the son of Irish Olympians Marian and Rob Heffernan, had been on trial with Milan in 2021 and it is expected he will make the loan move permanent in the summer.

"Finally it's official. So proud of you Cathal this is only the beginning Now it’s time to work," said Cathal's father Rob wrote on social media.

Finally it’s official. So proud of you Cathal this is only the beginning ❤️ Now it’s time to work #teamheff #driveon pic.twitter.com/gLRkm2jKTU — Rob Heffernan OLY (@RM_Heffernan) January 31, 2022

The youngster follows Irish teenagers Kevin Zefi (17), Inter Milan, and James Abankwah (18), Udinese.

Abankwah completed his move to Udinese from St Patrick's Athletic during the week.