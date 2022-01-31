Mon, 31 Jan, 2022 - 18:45

Two in, three out on busy deadline day for Tottenham

Rodrigo Bentancur and Dejan Kulusevski arrived from Juventus while Tanguy Ndombele, Bryan Gil and Giovani Lo Celso were loaned out.
By Mark Mann-Bryans

Tottenham appeared to be operating a revolving door policy on transfer deadline day as they punctuated a quiet close to the window with a number of deals.

Antonio Conte had not seen any new additions to his squad throughout January but director of football Fabio Paratici returned to former club Juventus to make two acquisitions.

Rodrigo Bentancur signed a four-and-a-half-year deal at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the Uruguay midfielder moving for an initial fee of 19million euros (£15.9m), with another 6million euros (£5m) in potential add-ons.

Sweden winger Dejan Kulusevski followed soon after, joining on an 18-month loan deal with a obligation to make the move permanent for 35million euros (£29.2m) if certain objectives are met, or the option to complete the deal if not.

The two signings were sandwiched by a host of departures.

Club-record signing Tanguy Ndombele rejoined former side Lyon on loan for the rest of the season, with the Ligue 1 outfit having an option to make the deal permanent.

Bryan Gil only joined Tottenham in the summer but completed a deadline day loan switch to Villarreal.
Bryan Gil, who only arrived at Spurs last summer from Sevilla, made a swift return to LaLiga having signed on loan with Valencia for six months.

And there would be more outgoings as Giovani Lo Celso made it a brace of LaLiga loans when he signed for Villarreal for the remainder of the campaign.

