4th-quarter field goal sends Rams into the Super Bowl over Niners,

Thomson Reuters/Field Level Media

Matthew Stafford never won a playoff game in 12 seasons with the Detroit Lions.

Freed from Detroit last offseason, the 33-year-old quarterback's first season with the Los Angeles Rams will conclude in the Super Bowl.

Stafford's desire to play for a winning team reached new heights on Sunday night as Matt Gay's 30-yard field goal with 1:46 remaining gave Los Angeles a 20-17 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game at Inglewood, Calif.

It will be the Rams' second Super Bowl appearance in four seasons, with the first in that span coming with Jared Goff at quarterback. Goff was sent to the Lions in the deal for Stafford.

"You can't write this story any better," Stafford said after Sunday's game. "I'm at a loss for words. I'm just having a blast playing ball with these guys and, shoot, we have one more at the home stadium."

That's true. Los Angeles will face the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI on February 13th at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. The Bengals defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game earlier Sunday.

The Super Bowl appearance will be the fifth in franchise history for the Rams -- two coming when the franchise was located in St. Louis.

Los Angeles lost 13-3 to the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl after the 2018 season.

Rams coach Sean McVay made it known the return trip wasn't because of him.

"The players pulled it off," McVay said. "I love this group. We got one more ... I'm so proud of these players."

Stafford completed 31 of 45 passes for 337 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

"I have the opportunity to be in a game that I've always wanted to play in," Stafford said of the Super Bowl.

Travin Howard recorded the game-clinching interception with 1:09 left as Los Angeles snapped a six-game losing streak against the 49ers. Cooper Kupp caught 11 passes for 142 yards and two touchdowns.

Jimmy Garoppolo completed 16 of 30 passes for 232 yards and two touchdowns for San Francisco, which blew a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter. Deebo Samuel and George Kittle caught scoring passes, and Jimmie Ward had an interception.

"Losing in the Super Bowl probably (stinks) a little bit more," Kittle said, referring to the 49ers' 31-20 loss to the Chiefs two seasons ago. "I haven't had a chance to process this one yet. But I will.

"Football is a game of the highest of highs and the lowest of lows."

Gay's game-winning boot was set up by Stafford's 25-yard completion to Kupp to the 49ers' 12-yard line.

After the score, San Francisco couldn't move the ball, and Aaron Donald's pressure forced Garoppolo to make a desperate underhanded toss that Howard picked off to seal the victory.

Odell Beckham Jr. caught nine passes for 113 yards for Los Angeles, which outgained the 49ers in total yards 396 to 282 and had big edges in offensive plays (76 to 50) and first downs (25 to 16).

The 49ers led 17-7 after Garoppolo spotted a wide-open Kittle in the end zone and connected on a 16-yard scoring pass with 1:59 remaining in the third quarter.

Los Angeles responded with Stafford tossing an 11-yard scoring pass to Kupp to cut the deficit to three with 13:30 left in the game.

The 49ers had a chance to deflate the Rams' comeback with just under 10 minutes left, but safety Jaquiski Tartt dropped a sure interception.

"No excuses!! I deserve all the criticism my way!," Tartt said on his Twitter account. "Opportunity I dream of I came up short!!! Let my brothers down!! It Still won't define me as a person/player. Only will get stronger and better... #Believdat"

The Rams capitalized by tying the score at 17 when Gay booted a 40-yard field goal with 6:49 left.

San Francisco led 10-7 at halftime courtesy of Robbie Gould's 38-yard field goal as time expired. Gould has converted 21 of 21 field goals in the postseason during his career.

The Rams struck first when Stafford hit Kupp for a 16-yard touchdown on third-and-13 with 8:46 left in the half. The score capped an 18-play, 97-yard drive that took 9:33 off the clock.

The 49ers knotted the score when Samuel caught a receiver screen from Garoppolo