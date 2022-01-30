Allianz National Football League: Draws abound in Division One

Sunday's action in the Allianz National Football League saw all Division One sides forced to share the spoils.
Kildare marked their return to Division One with a home draw with Kerry, playing out a 0-13 to 1-10 draw in Newbridge with Killian Spillane providing the goal for the Kingdom in the fourth minute.
Elsewhere, a late Rob Hennelly point saw Mayo seal an 11-points-apiece draw with Donegal at Markievicz Park.
Tyrone and Monaghan also played out a 9-points-apiece draw at Healy Park in Omagh.
In Division two, Galway beat Meath 1-14 to 0-6 at Pearse Stadium, while Clare beat Offaly 1-13 to 0-7 in Ennis, and Roscommon beat Cork 1-13 to 0-10 at Dr Hyde Park.