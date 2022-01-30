Sun, 30 Jan, 2022 - 19:20

Police make arrest after Mason Greenwood accused of violence towards woman

Manchester United said Greenwood will not train or play for the Premier League club until further notice
By PA Reporter

A man has been arrested on suspicion of rape and assault after Manchester United footballer Mason Greenwood was suspended from playing or training with the club, following allegations he was violent towards a woman.

Greater Manchester Police said they had been made aware on Sunday of “online social media images and videos posted by a woman reporting incidents of physical violence”.

The force said: “An investigation was launched and following inquiries we can confirm a man in his 20s has since been arrested on suspicion of rape and assault.

 

“He remains in custody for questioning.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

Manchester United have announced that Greenwood will not train or play for the Premier League club until further notice.

A statement from United on Sunday afternoon read: “Mason Greenwood will not return to training or play matches until further notice.”

Brentford v Manchester United – Premier League – Brentford Community Stadium
Greenwood celebrates scoring a goal (Mike Egerton/PA)

The images and allegations were reportedly visible on the woman’s Instagram on Sunday morning.

The posts have since been deleted from the social media page.

In an earlier statement Manchester United had said the club was aware of images and allegations circulating on social media, adding: “Manchester United does not condone violence of any kind.”

Attempts have been made to contact Greenwood for comment.

The Manchester United Supporters Trust posted on Twitter: “The club has now confirmed that Mason Greenwood will not return to training or play matches until further notice. MUST fully support the decision of the club in this regard.”

