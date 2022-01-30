Sunday Sport: Tyrone face Monaghan in National League, McIlroy takes joint-lead in Dubai

GAA

The football league action conitnues across all four Divisions today.

In Division One, Kildare host Kerry and Donegal travel to Mayo, both at 1.45pm.

Next, Tyrone's meeting with Monaghan, throws in at 3.45pm.

In the second tier, Roscommon face Cork, Galway take on Meath and Clare host Offaly, all of which throw-in at 2pm.

In Division Three, Westmeath meet Wicklow and Louth play Laois, while in Division Four, it Leitrim v Cavan, Wexford v Sligo and Waterford v Tipperary, all throwing in at 2pm.

Golf

Rory McIlroy is joint-top of the leaderboard in the final day of the Dubai Desert Classic.

The new leader 📊@McIlroyRory hits the front at -12 with a birdie 13 🐤#SlyncDDC | #RolexSeries pic.twitter.com/EDS8DCXsn8 — DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) January 30, 2022

McIlroy is 12 under through 13 and is level with Ryder Cup team-mate Viktor Hovland who signed on for a round of 66.

This would be the third time McIlroy has won the event, having previously done so in 2009 and 2015

Tennis

Rafa Nadal is a set down in the Australian Open final as he aims to become the most successful men's tennis player ever.

The Spaniard lost the first set 6-2 to world number two Daniil Medvedev in Melbourne.

Nadal is currently level with Novak Djokovic on 20 Grand Slam titles.

American Football

A place in the Superbowl awaits both the winner of the AFC and NFC finals later tonight.

Cincinnatti Bengals at the Kansas City Chiefs is under way from 8pm.

Followed by the San Francisco 49ers at the Los Angeles Rams from 11.30pm.