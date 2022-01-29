Kilkerrin-Clonberne claim first All-Ireland title with win over Mourneabbey

Darren Kelly

Olivia Divilly drove Kilkerrin-Clonberne to their first ever All-Ireland Senior Ladies Football club title following a stunning four-point win over Mourneabbey at St Brendan’s Park in Birr.

The Connacht champions are also the first team from Galway to get their hands on the Dolores Tyrell Cup since Galway Gaels in 1982.

Chloe Miskell’s 12th minute wonder goal gave them a lead they never relinquished and scores from Olivia Divilly, Louise Ward and Eva Noone helped avenge the heartache of defeat to the same opponents in 2019.

Doireann O’Sullivan opened the scoring for the reigning champions from a free on five minutes before a foul on Ailish Morrissey resulted in Eva Noone hitting the target.

But the game came to life in the 12th minute when Louise Ward, Lynsey Noone and Morrissey combined to allow Miskell score with a rocket of a shot past Meabh O’Sullivan, for Kilkerrin-Clonberne’s goal.

Doireann O’Sullivan responded from a free but the Galway club were in the ascendancy. Olivia Divilly and Morrissey scored before Nicola Ward sliced through the heart of the defence and added another point.

Kilkerrin-Clonberne led by 1-4 to 0-2 but Doireann O’Sullivan reduced arrears again. Olivia Divilly’s latest free restored Kilkerrin-Clonberne’s five-point advantage and the teams traded points, a fourth for Doireann O’Sullivan was cancelled out by Morrissey.

Ciara O’Sullivan was taken down for a Mourneabbey penalty just before half-time. Laura Fitzgerald scored the goal for the sixth consecutive game and left the Cork side just 1-6 to 1-4 down at half-time.

Divilly stretched Kilkerrin-Clonberne’s lead to three after the restart but Mourneabbey enjoyed the better chances with Doireann O’Sullivan adding two more points from frees, although two goals chances were missed. Kilkerrin-Clonberne goalkeeper Lisa Murphy saved from Laura Fitzgerald while Ciara O’Sullivan hit the crossbar.

An Olivia Divilly point gave Kilkerrin-Clonberne a 1-8 to 1-6 advantage at the last water break and they pushed on after the resumption as Olivia Divilly again, and Louise Ward, put four between them.

Ciara O’Sullivan responded with Mourneabbey’s only point from play but the second goal they needed never materialised and they finished with 13 players as Niamh and Doireann O’Sullivan picked up late yellow cards.

Eva Noone had the final say, where she finished a move involving Nicola and Louise Ward to restore Kilkerrin-Clonberne’s four-point cushion, and ensure they were crowned champions.