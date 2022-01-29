Saturday Sport: All-Ireland Club semi-finals, National Football League kicks-off

GAA

Saturday is semi-finals day in the All-Ireland Club Football championship.

Kilcoo are hoping to make it back-to-back final appearances, with the Co Down champions playing Cork kingpins, St Finbarr’s at 3pm in O'Moore Park, Portlaoise.

Meanwhile, Roscommon's Padraig Pearses will look to become the first finalists from the county in nine years as they take on Dublin's Kilmacud Crokes at Breffni Park from 5pm.

Neart aicsin ón bpeil ar GAA Beo an Satharn seo



📅 Dé Sathairn / Saturday



⏰ 14:45

🏐 @kilcoogaa v @the_Barrs

📍 Cluiche Leathcheannais na hÉireann



⏰ 16:45

🏐 @KCrokesGAAClub v @propearses

📍 Cluiche Leathcheannais na hÉireann#TheToughest #GAApic.twitter.com/eNCPC925AA — Spórt TG4 (@SportTG4) January 27, 2022

***

Birr is the venue for the final of the All-Ireland Women’s Club Football championship, with Galway’s Kilkerrin-Clonberne standing in the way of a third title in a row for Cork's Mourneabbey.

Throw-in is at 1pm.

***

The 2022 Allianz Football League also gets underway today.

Opening proceedings in Division 1 are Dublin and Armagh, who have a 7.30pm throw-in at Croke Park.

In the first game of a double-header, Dublin and Wexford meet in the Walsh Cup decider from 5.30pm.

There’s an all-Ulster clash in Division 2 of the Football League, with Derry facing Down at Owenbeg (6pm).

Division 3 begins with Limerick playing Longford (5pm), and Fermanagh up against Antrim (7pm), while Cullen Park hosts the Division 4 meeting of Carlow and London (7pm).

Golf

Rory McIlroy has moved to within two shots of the lead on day three of the Dubai Desert Classic.

Rory McIlroy eagles the 10th 🎯



He's one off the lead. #SlyncDDC | #RolexSeries pic.twitter.com/YRjX8kBXNv — DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) January 29, 2022

The four-time major winner is 9-under-par after 11 holes with Lee Westwood and Tyrrell Hatton sharing the lead out on course at 11-under.

Padraig Harrington is five-under through 13 with Shane Lowry three-under after signing for a round of 68.

Rugby

Ulster moved up to second in the United Rugby Championship table last night.

Dan McFarland’s side registered a 27-15 bonus point win at home to Scarlets.

Elsewhere, Dragons and Benetton drew 13-points apiece.

***

The other three provinces are all in action today.

First up are Connacht, for whom Tiernan O’Halloran wins a 200th cap as Glasgow visit the Sportsground, with kick-off 2.55pm.

Today is the day for Tiernan O'Halloran!



This man reaches his 200th Cap with Connacht Rugby today at The Sportsground against Glasgow Warriors!



Make sure to give him an extra bualadh bos at the game today! Congratulations Tiernan! 💪💚



#200 #GrassrootstoGreenshirts #URC pic.twitter.com/Y8KsoU4b3s — Connacht Rugby (@connachtrugby) January 29, 2022

Jack O’Donoghue captains Munster for their clash with Zebre in Parma from 5pm.

And finally, Academy lock Joe McCarthy makes his Leinster debut as Leo Cullen’s team take on Cardiff at the Arms Park at 7.35pm.

Soccer

The quarter-finals at the Africa Cup of Nations get underway this afternoon.

Tournament hosts Cameroon face Gambia from 4pm, followed by the meeting of Burkina Faso and Tunisia at 7pm.

***

Rangers look to extend their unbeaten run in all competitions to 13 matches when they travel to Scottish Premiership strugglers Ross County at 12.30pm.

A victory for Giovanni Van Bronckhorst's team would guarantee they end the day with at least a four point advantage at the top of the table.

Second place Celtic hope to keep the pressure on their old-firm rivals by extending their own unbeaten record to 13 games when they host Dundee United at 3pm.

Tennis

World tennis number one Ashleigh Barty has won the Australian Open women's singles title - beating Danielle Collins 6-3 7-6 in Melbourne.

The 25-year-old fought back from 5-1 down in the second set to become the first Australian to win their home Grand Slam for 44 years.

Barty has taken the trophy without dropping a set throughout the tournament.

Racing

There’s an eight-race card at Fairyhouse today.

The first goes to post at 12pm.