Sat, 29 Jan, 2022 - 10:50

Man held over alleged racial abuse of TV pundit Ashley Cole at FA Cup tie

The incident happened at Swindon Town’s match with Manchester City earlier this month.
Man held over alleged racial abuse of TV pundit Ashley Cole at FA Cup tie

PA Reporters

Police have arrested a man accused of racially abusing former England footballer Ashley Cole during an FA Cup third round tie.

A 24-year-old is in custody on suspicion of a racially aggravated public order offence, Wiltshire Police said on Saturday.

Cole, who played left-back for Arsenal and Chelsea during a lengthy top-flight career, was part of the ITV broadcast team when Swindon Town played Manchester City County Ground earlier this month.

Swindon Town v Manchester City – Emirates FA Cup – Third Round – Energy Check County Ground
Swindon Town played Manchester City at the County Ground (Adam Davy/PA)

The incident reportedly occurred in the corner between the Town End and the Don Rogers stand, where the ITV punditry team was based.

Superintendent Phil Staynings, Swindon commander, said: “Racial abuse of any kind will never be tolerated by Wiltshire Police.

“We have worked closely with the football club, who share our strong stance on this, and would like to thank them for their support in our ongoing investigation.

Soccer – International Friendly – England v Denmark – Wembley Stadium
Ashley Cole represented England 107 times and played for clubs including Arsenal and Chelsea (Nick Potts/PA)

“We continue to encourage people to report these types of incidents and I’m pleased that my officers have been relentless in securing this positive arrest.

“We will continue to work with the club to stamp out hate crime of any kind that spoils matches for the majority of supporters.”

Premier League champions City eased past League Two Swindon 4-1 during the match on January 7th.

More in this section

I play best with a smile – Ireland’s Jack Carty back in love with rugby I play best with a smile – Ireland’s Jack Carty back in love with rugby
Juventus complete signing of in-demand striker Dusan Vlahovic from Fiorentina Juventus complete signing of in-demand striker Dusan Vlahovic from Fiorentina
Liverpool reject initial approaches from Monaco and Leeds for Takumi Minamino Liverpool reject initial approaches from Monaco and Leeds for Takumi Minamino
I just lost it: Daniil Medvedev regrets outburst in win over Stefanos Tsitsipas

I just lost it: Daniil Medvedev regrets outburst in win over Stefanos Tsitsipas

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more