Daniil Medvedev fined $12,000 for Australian Open semi-final outbursts

Eleanor Crooks, PA Tennis Correspondent, Melbourne

Daniil Medvedev was fined US$12,000 (€10,800) for his outbursts during his Australian Open semi-final victory over Stefanos Tsitsipas.

The second seed lost his cool late in the second set and was warned for a visible obscenity before ranting at umpire Jaume Campistol about the official’s unwillingness to warn Stefanos Tsitsipas’ father Apostolos for courtside coaching.

"𝐀𝐫𝐞 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐩𝐢𝐝?! Look at me! I'm talking to you!"



Daniil Medvedev is absolutely fuming with the umpire 😡#AusOpen | @DaniilMedwed pic.twitter.com/zF1R3ug2Dh — Eurosport (@eurosport) January 28, 2022

Medvedev was fined $8,000 (€7,200) for unsportsmanlike conduct and $4,000 (€3,600) for the obscenity.

The Russian is unlikely to worry too much, though, given he is guaranteed more than €960,000 in prize money even if he loses to Rafael Nadal in Sunday’s final.

Denis Shapovalov, who accused umpire Carlos Bernardes of being corrupt, during his quarter-final loss to Nadal, was also fined $8,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Nick Kyrgios has been fined three times, including for racket abuse (Tertius Pickard/AP)

The Canadian’s total of $15,000 (€13,000) is the highest in the tournament, with Tsitsipas in second on $13,000 (€12,000) for three separate coaching offences.

Nick Kyrgios, who competes in the men’s doubles final on Saturday, has amassed $10,000 (€9,000) in fines for swearing and racket abuse.