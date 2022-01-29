Sat, 29 Jan, 2022 - 09:03

Daniil Medvedev fined $12,000 for Australian Open semi-final outbursts

The Russian was criticised for his outburst towards umpire Jaume Campistol.
Eleanor Crooks, PA Tennis Correspondent, Melbourne

Daniil Medvedev was fined US$12,000 (€10,800) for his outbursts during his Australian Open semi-final victory over Stefanos Tsitsipas.

The second seed lost his cool late in the second set and was warned for a visible obscenity before ranting at umpire Jaume Campistol about the official’s unwillingness to warn Stefanos Tsitsipas’ father Apostolos for courtside coaching.

Medvedev was fined $8,000 (€7,200) for unsportsmanlike conduct and $4,000 (€3,600) for the obscenity.

The Russian is unlikely to worry too much, though, given he is guaranteed more than €960,000 in prize money even if he loses to Rafael Nadal in Sunday’s final.

Denis Shapovalov, who accused umpire Carlos Bernardes of being corrupt, during his quarter-final loss to Nadal, was also fined $8,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Nick Kyrgios has been fined three times, including for racket abuse
Nick Kyrgios has been fined three times, including for racket abuse (Tertius Pickard/AP)

The Canadian’s total of $15,000 (€13,000) is the highest in the tournament, with Tsitsipas in second on $13,000 (€12,000) for three separate coaching offences.

Nick Kyrgios, who competes in the men’s doubles final on Saturday, has amassed $10,000 (€9,000) in fines for swearing and racket abuse.

