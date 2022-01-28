Fri, 28 Jan, 2022 - 19:21

Juventus complete signing of in-demand striker Dusan Vlahovic from Fiorentina

The Serbia striker has signed a contract until 2026 to join the Turin giants.
By PA Sport Staff

Dusan Vlahovic has completed his €70 million move from Fiorentina to Juventus.

The Serbia striker has signed a contract until 2026 to join the Turin giants, completing his switch on his 22nd birthday.

Vlahovic has hit 17 goals in 21 Serie A appearances this term and had been a reported target for both Arsenal and Tottenham.

Juventus branded Vlahovic “a force of nature” in a lengthy statement hailing the high-profile signing.

Fiorentina had precious little option but to sell Vlahovic in order to realise a big fee for their most prized asset, given he had 18 months to run on his existing contract with the club.

“Vlahovic has coldness in front of goal, technique, quality and power,” read the Juventus statement.

Vlahovic has been a reported target for a host of clubs across Europe
Vlahovic has been a reported target for a host of clubs across Europe (Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse via AP)

“From 2020/2021, Vlahovic is the footballer who has scored the most goals in Serie A, 38, one more than Immobile and at least 10 more than all the other strikers who still play in our league.

“With 44 goals he is also one of only two footballers born since 2000 to have scored at least 40 goals in the top 5 European leagues, alongside Erling Haaland.”

