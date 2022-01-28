Fri, 28 Jan, 2022 - 19:14

Ismaila Sarr joins up with Senegal ahead of Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final

Sarr has been out of action since suffering a knee injury in the Hornets’ Premier League victory over Manchester United on November 20th.
By Andy Hampson, PA

Watford have confirmed forward Ismaila Sarr has officially joined up with Senegal ahead of their Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final against Equatorial Guinea.

The 23-year-old’s fitness ahead of the tournament in Cameroon had been the subject of a club-versus-country row between Watford and the Senegalese Football Federation.

Ultimately it was mutually agreed that Sarr would travel to Barcelona for treatment.

After making good progress, the player has linked up with his country this week and could now be involved on Sunday.

A tweet from Watford read: “Ismaila Sarr has joined up with #TeamSenegal ahead of their #AFCON2021 quarter-final. We wish Ismaila a safe and successful time with his national team.”

