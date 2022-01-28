GAA: This weekend's intercounty League and club football fixtures

The Allianz Football Leagues are set to get underway this weekend with several fixtures planned across Saturday and Sunday.

On the hurling side of things, Dublin will take on Wexford in the Walsh Cup final on Saturday in Croke Park.

Meanwhile, the semi-final rounds of the All-Ireland Club Football Championship will also be taking place.

In the second GAA final of the weekend, Kilkerrin-Clonberne will take on Mourneabbey in the All-Ireland Ladies Football Senior Club Championship final.

Here are all the games to look out for...

Walsh Cup Final

Dublin V Wexford, Saturday, January 29th, 5.30pm, Croke Park.

Big weekend for the @DubGAAOfficial Hurlers this weekend as they take on @OfficialWexGAA in the Walsh Cup Final in Croke Park 💪



Allianz Football League fixtures

Saturday, January 29th

Division One

Dublin v Armagh, 7.30pm, Croke Park. Live on RTÉ 2 from 7.15pm.

Division Two

Derry v Down, 6pm, Owenbeg.

Division Three

Limerick v Longford, 5pm, Gaelic Grounds.

Fermanagh v Antrim, 7pm, Brewster Park.

Division Four

Carlow v London, 7pm, Netwatch Cullen Park.

Sunday, January 30th

Division One

Kildare v Kerry, 1.45pm, Newbridge. Deferred coverage on TG4 from 5.35pm.

Mayo v Donegal, 1.45pm, Markievicz Park. Live on TG4 from 1.15pm.

Tyrone v Monaghan 3.45pm, O'Neills Healy Park. Live on TG4 from 3.30pm.

Division Two

Roscommon v Cork, 2pm, Dr Hyde Park.

Galway v Meath, 2pm, Pearse Stadium.

Clare v Offaly, 2pm, Cusack Park.

Division Three

Westmeath v Wicklow, 2pm, TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar.

Louth v Laois, 2pm, Páirc Mhuire.

Division Four

Leitrim v Cavan, 2pm, Avant Money Páirc.

Wexford v Sligo, 2pm, Chadwicks Wexford Park.

Waterford v Tipperary, 2pm, Fraher Field.

Club fixtures

LGFA All-Ireland Senior Club Championship Final

Kilkerrin-Clonberne v Mourneabbey, Saturday, January 29th at 1pm. Live on TG4 from 12.45pm.

AIB GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Club Championship

St Finbarr's/Barra Naofa v Kilcoo, Saturday, January 29th, 3pm. Live on TG4 from 2.45pm.

Padraig Pearses v Kilmacud Crokes, Saturday, January 29th, 5pm. Live on TG4 from 2.45pm.

AIB GAA Football All-Ireland Intermediate Club Championship

St. Faithleach's v Trim, Saturday, January 29th at 1.30pm, The Downs, Westmeath.

Na Gaeil v Steelstown Brian Og's, January 29th at 2pm, Connacht Centre of Excellence.

AIB GAA Football All-Ireland Junior Club Championship

Kilmeena v Clonbullogue, Saturday, January 29th at 1.30pm, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park.

Gneeveguilla v Denn, Saturday, January 29th at 1.30pm, Bord Na Mona O'Connor Park.