GAA: This weekend's intercounty League and club football fixtures

The Allianz Football Leagues are set to get underway this weekend with several fixtures planned across Saturday and Sunday.
On the hurling side of things, Dublin will take on Wexford in the Walsh Cup final on Saturday in Croke Park.
Meanwhile, the semi-final rounds of the All-Ireland Club Football Championship will also be taking place.
In the second GAA final of the weekend, Kilkerrin-Clonberne will take on Mourneabbey in the All-Ireland Ladies Football Senior Club Championship final.
Here are all the games to look out for...
Walsh Cup Final
Dublin V Wexford, Saturday, January 29th, 5.30pm, Croke Park.
Big weekend for the @DubGAAOfficial Hurlers this weekend as they take on @OfficialWexGAA in the Walsh Cup Final in Croke Park 💪
Hopefully we can win our first trophy of the season 🏆#EffortIsEqual pic.twitter.com/sd6BMZY5Q3
— AIG Ireland (@AIGIreland) January 28, 2022
Allianz Football League fixtures
Saturday, January 29th
Division One
Dublin v Armagh, 7.30pm, Croke Park. Live on RTÉ 2 from 7.15pm.
Division Two
Derry v Down, 6pm, Owenbeg.
Division Three
Limerick v Longford, 5pm, Gaelic Grounds.
Fermanagh v Antrim, 7pm, Brewster Park.
Division Four
Carlow v London, 7pm, Netwatch Cullen Park.
Sunday, January 30th
Division One
Kildare v Kerry, 1.45pm, Newbridge. Deferred coverage on TG4 from 5.35pm.
Mayo v Donegal, 1.45pm, Markievicz Park. Live on TG4 from 1.15pm.
Tyrone v Monaghan 3.45pm, O'Neills Healy Park. Live on TG4 from 3.30pm.
Division Two
Roscommon v Cork, 2pm, Dr Hyde Park.
Galway v Meath, 2pm, Pearse Stadium.
Clare v Offaly, 2pm, Cusack Park.
Division Three
Westmeath v Wicklow, 2pm, TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar.
Louth v Laois, 2pm, Páirc Mhuire.
Division Four
Leitrim v Cavan, 2pm, Avant Money Páirc.
Wexford v Sligo, 2pm, Chadwicks Wexford Park.
Waterford v Tipperary, 2pm, Fraher Field.
Club fixtures
LGFA All-Ireland Senior Club Championship Final
Kilkerrin-Clonberne v Mourneabbey, Saturday, January 29th at 1pm. Live on TG4 from 12.45pm.
Here's all you need to know ahead of the 2021 @currentacc_ie All-Ireland Senior Club Final 🏆
🏐Match preview and team sheets: https://t.co/HhLr54XGIv
📺TV coverage: https://t.co/790JEVNAcF
🎫🎟️Ticket info: https://t.co/2zXXhaRsBw#LGFAClub #currentaccount #creditunions pic.twitter.com/Xhn9pzqisL
— Ladies Football (@LadiesFootball) January 28, 2022
AIB GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Club Championship
St Finbarr's/Barra Naofa v Kilcoo, Saturday, January 29th, 3pm. Live on TG4 from 2.45pm.
Padraig Pearses v Kilmacud Crokes, Saturday, January 29th, 5pm. Live on TG4 from 2.45pm.
AIB GAA Football All-Ireland Intermediate Club Championship
St. Faithleach's v Trim, Saturday, January 29th at 1.30pm, The Downs, Westmeath.
Na Gaeil v Steelstown Brian Og's, January 29th at 2pm, Connacht Centre of Excellence.
AIB GAA Football All-Ireland Junior Club Championship
Kilmeena v Clonbullogue, Saturday, January 29th at 1.30pm, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park.
Gneeveguilla v Denn, Saturday, January 29th at 1.30pm, Bord Na Mona O'Connor Park.