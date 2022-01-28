Fri, 28 Jan, 2022 - 15:12

Australian Open Day 12: Rafael Nadal one win away from making history

The story of the 12th day of action from Melbourne Park.
By Eleanor Crooks, PA Tennis Correspondent, Melbourne

Rafael Nadal will take on Daniil Medvedev with history at stake in the Australian Open final on Sunday.

Nadal is now one victory away from becoming the first man in history to win a 21st grand slam singles title after beating Matteo Berrettini 6-3 6-2 3-6 6-3.

Medvedev is looking to make it back-to-back grand slam titles after claiming his first at the US Open and he kept his head to defeat Stefanos Tsitsipas 7-6 (5) 4-6 6-4 6-1 despite a mid-match meltdown.

Picture of the day

Daniil Medvedev sprints into a backhand
Daniil Medvedev sprints into a backhand (Simon Baker/AP)

Quote of the day

 

Crowds going up

Good news for Tennis Australia – and tennis fans in Melbourne – with the capacity at Melbourne Park, which was increased from 50 per cent to 65 per cent earlier this week, going up again for the final weekend.

Mixed success

The first of the five main titles went to France’s Kristina Mladenovic and Ivan Dodig of Croatia, who defeated Australian duo Jaimee Fourlis and Jason Kubler 6-3 6-4 in the mixed doubles final. It is an eighth slam title for Mladenovic and a sixth for Dodig.

Who’s up next?

The biggest night in modern Australian tennis history takes place on Rod Laver Arena on Saturday.

First Ashleigh Barty aims to become the first home player to win a major singles title in Melbourne since Chris O’Neil 44 years ago when she takes on American Danielle Collins.

That is followed by the final act of the Special Ks show as Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis play fellow Australians Matt Ebden and Max Purcell in the men’s doubles final.

