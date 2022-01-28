Fri, 28 Jan, 2022 - 11:58

Man Utd interest jolts Liverpool into making move for Porto winger Luis Diaz

The Colombia international has also been linked with Tottenham.
Man Utd interest jolts Liverpool into making move for Porto winger Luis Diaz

By Carl Markham, PA

Liverpool are trying to beat Premier League rivals Manchester United and Tottenham to the signing of Porto winger Luis Diaz.

The Reds are looking to push through a transfer which would see them pay an initial £37.5million with a maximum of £12.5m in add-ons if the 25-year-old is hugely successful at the club.

The PA news agency understands the Colombia international was manager Jurgen Klopp’s first choice for a summer transfer but growing interest from specifically United forced them to move early.

Luis Diaz celebrates scoring against Manchester City in the Champions League
Luis Diaz celebrates scoring against Manchester City in the Champions League (Laurence Griffiths/PA)

Tottenham have also been linked with the player, but it is understood United interim manager Ralf Rangnick had expressed a significant interest in bringing the player to Old Trafford and Liverpool responded by bringing forward their plans.

However, there remains a significant number of hurdles to overcome – not least that the player is currently preparing to play for Colombia against Peru on Friday evening.

Liverpool are flying a team out to Argentina – where Colombia’s next scheduled match is on Tuesday- to expedite the deal but a medical is already a considerable logistical issue due to the limited time available.

Should the deal come off – and the club remain cautious about that prospect – it would be a huge coup for Julian Ward, who succeeds sporting director Michael Edwards in the summer, as this is the first transfer he has taken the lead on.

More in this section

Andy Farrell urges Ireland to ‘push new boundaries’ in Six Nations challenge Andy Farrell urges Ireland to ‘push new boundaries’ in Six Nations challenge
Lyon deny agreeing Bruno Guimaraes deal with Newcastle Lyon deny agreeing Bruno Guimaraes deal with Newcastle
Liverpool reject initial approaches from Monaco and Leeds for Takumi Minamino Liverpool reject initial approaches from Monaco and Leeds for Takumi Minamino
Barcelona in talks with Wolves to sign winger Adama Traore

Barcelona in talks with Wolves to sign winger Adama Traore

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more