Thu, 27 Jan, 2022 - 19:25

Liverpool reject initial approaches from Monaco and Leeds for Takumi Minamino

The Japan international has made 18 appearances this season for Jurgen Klopp’s side.
Liverpool reject initial approaches from Monaco and Leeds for Takumi Minamino

By Carl Markham, PA

Liverpool have rejected initial approaches from Monaco and Leeds for forward Takumi Minamino.

The Japan international has made 18 appearances this season but only six of those have been starts and four of those came in the Carabao Cup.

However, in spite of the expression of interest from the Ligue 1 club and fellow Premier League side the PA news agency understands Liverpool have turned down both.

Divock Origi
Liverpool’s Divock Origi has attracted interest from Atalanta (Peter Byrne/PA)

While Minamino is well behind Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota in the pecking order Jurgen Klopp’s side are still in four competitions – they have a League Cup final against Chelsea in a month’s time – is it believed there is no real desire to offload the 27-year-old.

It would take a considerable offer for them to be persuaded to consider allowing the player, signed from RB Salzburg in January 2020 for £7.25 million (€8.7 million), to leave.

Atalanta are also understood to be considering striker Divock Origi as a serious option should their Newcastle-linked Colombia international Duvan Zapata move to the Premier League.

There has not yet been a formal approach to Liverpool, but it could be a move which appeals to the Belgium forward, in a World Cup year, who has scored five goals in 11 appearances this season despite struggling for pitch time.

More in this section

Andy Farrell urges Ireland to ‘push new boundaries’ in Six Nations challenge Andy Farrell urges Ireland to ‘push new boundaries’ in Six Nations challenge
Lyon deny agreeing Bruno Guimaraes deal with Newcastle Lyon deny agreeing Bruno Guimaraes deal with Newcastle
Everton’s Abdoulaye Doucoure and Fabian Delph ruled out for up to a month Everton’s Abdoulaye Doucoure and Fabian Delph ruled out for up to a month
Barcelona in talks with Wolves to sign winger Adama Traore

Barcelona in talks with Wolves to sign winger Adama Traore

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more