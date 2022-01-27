Ireland U19 James Abankwah signs for Udinese

James Cox

Serie A side Udinese have signed St Patrick's Athletic defender James Abankwah.

The deal could be worth up to €800,000 to St Pat's, according to the Irish Examiner.

The 18-year-old travelled to Italy as the deal was completed, but he will remain with St Pat's on loan until July, and he will also complete his Leaving Certificate.

Abankwah joined St Pat's in 2019 from Cherry Orchard. The centre-back signed his first professional contract last July.

He made 13 senior appearances for the club in 2021.

In the FAI Cup Final, Abankwah, then 17, was the youngest player on the pitch as St Pat's beat Bohemians.

Abankwah has represented the Republic of Ireland at Under-18 and Under-19 level.

Abankwah said: “I found out last week about the interest, flew out on Monday, had my medical on Tuesday and signed today so I'm really looking forward to it. The people here are lovely, they've been very welcoming, the city is very nice.

“I'm feeling very happy right now and I'm lost for words, I'd like to thank St Pat's, Cherry Orchard, Melview FC and Letterkenny Rovers. I'm looking forward to getting going and still have a big six months at St Pat's and my Leaving Cert."