Thu, 27 Jan, 2022 - 12:55

Tyson Fury ready to give Dillian Whyte ‘the best hiding he’s ever had’

Fury is set to fight Whyte next.
By PA Sport staff

Tyson Fury has dropped the biggest hint yet that his next fight will be against mandatory WBC challenger Dillian Whyte.

World heavyweight champion Fury has recently hit out at rivals Anthony Joshua and Whyte as he waits impatiently to learn his next opponent.

Fury, the WBC champion, is reportedly keen on a unification bout with Oleksandr Usyk, holder of the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO belts.

The matter is complicated as Joshua is entitled to a rematch against Usyk having lost to the Ukrainian last year, while Whyte is Fury’s mandatory challenger.

But a video posted on the Twitter account of promoter Frank Warren showed Fury calling out Whyte, seemingly confirming that the fight will be announced soon following suggestions the challenger had been in a dispute with the WBC over pay.

“I can’t wait to punch Dillian Whyte’s face right in mate,” said Fury.

“I’m going to give him the best hiding he’s ever had in his life, boy. Dillian Whyte, train hard sucker ‘cos you’re getting annihilated, bum.”

There have also been reports that Joshua has been offered a £15million deal to step aside, although the 32-year-old has angrily denied suggestions he has agreed to anything of the kind.

