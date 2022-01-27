Everton’s Abdoulaye Doucoure and Fabian Delph ruled out for up to a month

By PA Sport Staff

Everton will be without Abdoulaye Doucoure and Fabian Delph for at least a month through injury.

The managerless Toffees sit 16th in the Premier League following Saturday’s 1-0 home loss to Aston Villa.

Doucoure was forced off with a groin issue 65 minutes into that defeat and Everton have now confirmed he is “expected to be out for a minimum of four weeks”.

The club have put the same timeline on fellow midfielder Delph’s recovery.

Everton said that the 32-year-old “sustained a thigh injury during a training session this week and is now undergoing treatment with the club’s medical team”.

Meanwhile, teenage forward Lewis Dobbin has signed a new three-and-a-half year deal with the club.

The 19-year-old academy graduate made his Everton debut in September and scored the under-23s’ winner against Tottenham on Monday evening.

“It’s a huge honour that the club has put their faith in me with this new deal,” the England Under-19 international said.

“I love Everton and I’ve been here for such a long time now. I’m so grateful for the chances I’ve been given and to all the coaches I’ve had during my time in the academy.

“I’m comfortable in the environment here and I just want to make the people at Everton proud and my family proud.

“I’m going to keep working hard and keep pushing. Hopefully I can get more opportunities in the first team and score my first goal.”