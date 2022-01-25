Tue, 25 Jan, 2022 - 21:27

Andrew Devine’s name to be added to Anfield’s Hillsborough memorial this week

The 55-year-old was the 97th fan to lose his life as a result of the 1989 disaster when he died last summer.
By Carl Markham, PA

Liverpool will update Anfield’s Hillsborough memorial with the name of Andrew Devine this week.

A coroner ruled in July that the 55-year-old was the 97th fan to lose his life as a result of the 1989 disaster when he died last summer.

The engraving will take place on Friday, while his name has already been added to the memorial located at the club’s Kirkby AXA Training Centre.

However, it will not only be stonework which will be updated.

“Since the sad passing of Andrew, the club has reviewed all references to Hillsborough, both digital and physical,” said a Liverpool statement.

“We have renamed 97 Avenue at Anfield. The club’s playing shirts will be updated for the 2022-23 season with the 97 emblem presented on the nape of the neck.”

