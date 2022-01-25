Christian Eriksen training with Ajax reserves to build up fitness

By Jonathan Veal, PA

Christian Eriksen has further stepped up his recovery from his cardiac arrest by training with former club Ajax.

Eriksen, who has been linked with a return to the Premier League with Brentford, revealed earlier this month that he “died for five minutes” when he collapsed during the Euro 2020 group match against Finland in June.

The 29-year-old received life-saving treatment on the pitch before being taken to hospital and was fitted with an implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD) device.

Legends are always welcome ♥️@ChrisEriksen8 is training with Jong Ajax this week. The Danish international is working to keep his fitness levels until he finds a new club. — AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) January 25, 2022

He left Inter Milan by mutual consent before Christmas after rules in Italy prevented him from playing with an ICD and has been training with third-tier Swiss club FC Chiasso as he looks to build up his fitness.

The Dane, who has targeted a place in his country’s squad for this year’s World Cup, has now returned to Ajax where he is training with the reserve team.

He said on the club website: “I am very happy to be here. At Ajax I know the people, it feels like coming home because I was here for so long.

“All facilities are available here and with Jong Ajax I can train at a high level in a group. That’s the perfect foundation for me at the moment.

“I want to be at my best again as soon as possible so that when I find a new club, I can perform well there as quickly as possible.”

Christian Eriksen began his career at Ajax (Martin Rickett/PA)

Jong Ajax coach John Heitinga added: “If a former player and, moreover, a self-trained product of ours knocks on the door of the club in this situation, we have no doubts, of course he’s welcome back.

“It’s great that he can train with us. Christian is a footballer who is an example for many of our boys, a source of inspiration for the youth to move up.”

Eriksen played 162 times for the Dutch side between 2009 and 2014 before joining Tottenham.