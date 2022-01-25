Tue, 25 Jan, 2022 - 15:02

Tyson Fury ‘sick of listening to excuses’ as he waits to learn next opponent

Anthony Joshua is entitled to a rematch against Oleksandr Usyk, while Dillian Whyte is Fury’s mandatory WBC challenger.
By Andy Hampson, PA

World heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has hit out at rivals Anthony Joshua and Dillian Whyte as he waits impatiently to learn his next opponent.

Fury, the WBC champion, is reportedly keen on a unification bout with Oleksandr Usyk, holder of the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO belts.

The matter is complicated as Joshua is entitled to a rematch against Usyk having lost to the Ukrainian last year, while Whyte is Fury’s mandatory WBC challenger.

There have been reports Joshua has been offered a £15million deal to step aside, although the 32-year-old has angrily denied suggestions he has agreed to anything of the kind.

Whyte, meanwhile, is reportedly involved in a dispute with the WBC over pay.

Both situations are clearly irritating Fury, who is keen to get his next fight lined up.

Speaking in a video posted on his Twitter feed, Fury said: “Another gym session done. Tuesday morning, smashed.

“Tick tick effing tick tock is the subject of today. Is Dillian Whyte going to fight me? Is Anthony Joshua going to step aside?

“Let me know because I am sick of looking at these bums, sick of listening to their excuses. Tick tick tock. The time has run out of the bottle. You’re all getting a good hiding, cowards.”

