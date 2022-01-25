Tue, 25 Jan, 2022 - 13:58

Kerry's James O'Donoghue announces intercounty retirement

The Killarney Legion clubman was named Footballer of the Year in 2014.
Kerry's James O'Donoghue announces intercounty retirement

Muireann Duffy

Kerry's Jame O'Donoghue has confirmed his retirement from intercounty football.

The 2014 Footballer of the Year departed the county squad last year, telling Off The Ball's 'The Football Pod' that he has played his last game for the Kingdom.

As reported by the Irish Examiner, Donoghue explained: "Last year, I was fighting an uphill battle. Realistically, I stepped away from the panel just before the going got very serious because I wasn’t really contributing."

The 31-year-old underwent surgery on both shoulders in 2015, but has been hampered by lower limb issues in recent seasons.

Speaking of his decision to leave the county set-up last season, Donoghue said: "I told them at that stage that I was retiring, but because Kerry were going too well, we decided not to put out a statement and throw all the good vibes out of the camp, so we just kept it under wraps.

"It’s a painful one, it’s definitely something that’s going to be hard, but it’s the right thing."

The two-time All-Star said he will continue to play with his club, Killarney Legion.

More in this section

Thomas Tuchel admits Spurs win a big boost for Chelsea after recent struggles Thomas Tuchel admits Spurs win a big boost for Chelsea after recent struggles
Five players Newcastle could target this week to boost relegation battle Five players Newcastle could target this week to boost relegation battle
Australian Open supporters ‘welcome’ to wear Peng Shuai T-shirts Australian Open supporters ‘welcome’ to wear Peng Shuai T-shirts
Football rumours: Newcastle may break club transfer record for Yves Bissouma

Football rumours: Newcastle may break club transfer record for Yves Bissouma

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more