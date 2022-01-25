Kerry's James O'Donoghue announces intercounty retirement

Muireann Duffy

Kerry's Jame O'Donoghue has confirmed his retirement from intercounty football.

The 2014 Footballer of the Year departed the county squad last year, telling Off The Ball's 'The Football Pod' that he has played his last game for the Kingdom.

As reported by the Irish Examiner, Donoghue explained: "Last year, I was fighting an uphill battle. Realistically, I stepped away from the panel just before the going got very serious because I wasn’t really contributing."

The 31-year-old underwent surgery on both shoulders in 2015, but has been hampered by lower limb issues in recent seasons.

Speaking of his decision to leave the county set-up last season, Donoghue said: "I told them at that stage that I was retiring, but because Kerry were going too well, we decided not to put out a statement and throw all the good vibes out of the camp, so we just kept it under wraps.

"It’s a painful one, it’s definitely something that’s going to be hard, but it’s the right thing."

The two-time All-Star said he will continue to play with his club, Killarney Legion.