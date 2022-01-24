Mon, 24 Jan, 2022 - 12:28

Bohemians secure rights for Bob Marley jersey

Bohemian FC has revealed its new Bob Marley-inspired away kit for the upcoming season
James Cox

Bohemian FC has revealed its new Bob Marley-inspired away kit for the upcoming season.

Bohemians revealed a popular design involving Marley back in 2018, but they were forced to cancel these plans when it emerged they did not have the necessary image rights.

However, this jersey was made in collaboration with the Bob Marley family and Bravado, Universal Music Group’s leading global merchandise division.

The jersey pays tribute to Marley’s last ever outdoor concert, which took place in the club’s stadium, Dalymount Park, on July 6th, 1980.

Bringing together two of people’s greatest loves, music and sport, the one-off jersey pays homage to ‘An Afternoon in the Park’, the famed Marley Dalymount concert, in its design.

Speaking at the launch of the new kit, Bohs’ chief operating officer Daniel Lambert referenced the link between Marley and the Dublin club: “It brings me enormous joy to unveil this jersey today following years of work on the idea.

“The Marley concert at Dalymount is one of Ireland’s truly special musical events, his only ever Irish show and, sadly, his last ever outdoor one.

“His love of football is widely known to all, and that he played on our famous pitch before the concert, the same turf that some of the world’s best players have graced such as Pele, Best and Zidane is amazing.”

