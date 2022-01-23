Sun, 23 Jan, 2022 - 17:25

Liverpool see off Palace to close gap at top of Premier League table

The Reds resisted a second-half fightback from the hosts.
Liverpool see off Palace to close gap at top of Premier League table

By PA Sport Staff

Liverpool reduced the gap at the top of the Premier League table to nine points after a 3-1 win at Crystal Palace.

Two Andrew Robertson assists helped the Reds take control, with Virgil Van Dijk and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on target in the first half.

But Patrick Vieira’s side reduced the deficit through Odsonne Edouard at the start of the second period.

In the end it took a string of saves from Alisson Becker to secure the win, with Fabinho adding a contentious penalty late on to wrap up a victory which keeps the title race alive after Manchester City dropped points on Saturday.

Burnley held Arsenal to a goalless draw at the Emirates Stadium on their return to Premier League action.

The Clarets have seen a host of games postponed and fell to the foot of the table as their rivals were able to fulfil fixtures.

Recent wins for fellow relegation candidates Norwich and Newcastle only heaped pressure on Burnley, but Sean Dyche’s side battled to a
hard-fought point against a below-par Arsenal.

The Gunners are still without a win in 2022 as their top-four ambitions continue to falter.

Danny Welbeck grabbed a deserved point for Brighton as another Seagulls late show earned a 1-1 draw at Leicester.

The substitute levelled with just eight minutes left as the visitors again rescued a game which looked to be slipping away.

Graham Potter’s side have scored after the 80th minute in five of their last nine games to snatch points.

Patson Daka had put the Foxes ahead immediately after half-time but they failed to hang on and narrowly avoided another late collapse.

More in this section

World number one Ashleigh Barty moves smoothly into Australian Open quarters World number one Ashleigh Barty moves smoothly into Australian Open quarters
Australian Open: Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis reach men’s doubles quarter-finals Australian Open: Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis reach men’s doubles quarter-finals
Villa win at struggling Everton as objects rain down from the stands Villa win at struggling Everton as objects rain down from the stands
Ralf Rangnick hails Old Trafford atmosphere and Marcus Rashford impact

Ralf Rangnick hails Old Trafford atmosphere and Marcus Rashford impact

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more