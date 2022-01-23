Sunday sports: Plans awry for Shane Lowry on final day of Abu Dhabi Championship

Soccer

Liverpool can close the gap on Premier League leaders Manchester City to single figures with a victory at Crystal Palace this afternoon.

City's record-breaking winning run was disrupted by Southampton yesterday, as the Saints earned a battling 1-1 draw at St Mary's. Liverpool have dropped points in each of their last three away games.

Also at 2pm, Arsenal will try to put their midweek League Cup semi-final defeat behind them when they host Burnley. Leicester and Brighton also kick off at 2pm at the King Power Stadium.

The game of the day, however, sees a London derby between third-placed Chelsea and sixth-placed Tottenham Hotspur kick off at 4.30pm at Stamford Bridge.

Meanwhile, four arrests were made following disorder in the West Ham section at Old Trafford after their last-gasp 1-0 league defeat to Manchester United yesterday. One person was detained on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker at the stadium.

Elsewhere, Celtic will play Raith Rovers in the next round of the Scottish Cup after knocking out Alloa 2-1 yesterday.

GAA

It's All-Ireland Senior Club Championship semi-final day.

Waterford's Ballygunner and Derry champions Slaughtneil throw in shortly at Parnell Park.

Galway kingpins St Thomas' and Kilkenny's Ballyhale Shamrocks then meet in Semple Stadium at 3.30pm.

Golf

It's not quite gone to plan for Shane Lowry on the final day of the Abu Dhabi Championship.

A front nine of 40 strokes knocked him out of contention, while Belgium's Thomas Pieters leads on 10-under-par.

Padraig Harrington doubled-bogeyed the last to finish minus 4. Rory McIlroy got within two shots of the lead at one stage, only to falter on the closing holes. He finished on 5-under-par.

Elsewhere, Seamus Power will begin the final round of the American Express Championship just two shots off the lead this evening. The Waterford man tees off at 6.45pm Irish time.

Rugby

Connacht have just kicked off their Champions Cup clash away to Stade Francais.

Munster host Wasps at Thomond Park from a 3.15pm.

Basketball

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors are 2022 National Cup champions.

The Kerry club, with former Kingdom footballer Kieran Donaghy featuring, beat Cork side Neptune 88-75 to take the Pat Duffy Cup at the National Basketball Arena in Tallaght last night.

Tennis

Third seed Alexander Zverev has been knocked out of the Australian Open - losing to Denis Shapovalov in straight sets.

Canadian Shapovalov will face Rafael Nadal in the quarter-finals. Nadal continued his quest for a record-breaking 21st major title by beating Adrian Mannarino in Melbourne.

Women's world number one Ashleigh Barty has booked her place in the quarter-finals. She beat Amanda Anisimova as she continued a perfect start to the tournament, where she is yet to drop a set. Barty is hoping to become the first Australian to win their home Grand Slam in 44 years.

Racing

Today's seven-race Jumps card at Thurles features a pair of Grade 2 affairs.