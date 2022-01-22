Sports round-up: Everton and Aston Villa play as Ulster rugby's top spot chances dashed

With Premier League games, golf's Abu Dhabi Championship and Australian Open tennis under way on Saturday, here's your lunchtime sports update.

Soccer

It's goalless between Everton and Aston Villa in the Premier League's lunchtime game.

Duncan Ferguson is taking caretaker charge of the Toffees following the sacking of Rafa Benitez.

Manchester United can replace West Ham in the top four with a win against David Moyes' side at Old Trafford.

United boss Ralf Ragnick says there's still plenty of improvement to come from his squad.

Elsewhere, Brentford take on Wolves, Newcastle go to Leeds and league leaders Manchester City are at Southampton in the late game.

Golf

Shane Lowry has taken a share of the clubhouse lead on day three of golf's Abu Dhabi Championship.

The Offaly man had five birdies in a bogey-free round of 67 to move to 10-under-par.

Thomas Pieters will also be 10-under into tomorrow's final round, while Scott Jamieson is at the same score playing the last hole of his round.

Padraig Harrington is four-under after three rounds, with Rory McIlroy two-under.

Rugby

Ulster's chances of securing top spot in Pool A of rugby's Heineken Champions Cup have been dashed.

Tournament organisers have confirmed that Racing 92 have been awarded a 28-0 walkover against Northampton which will see the Parisians move to the summit.

Northampton are unable to play tomorrow due to a number of Covid-19 cases in their camp.

Ulster will host Clermont in Belfast in their final pool game this evening.

Leinster have just kicked off at Bath, with Leo Cullen's side knowing a losing bonus-point would be enough to secure their place in the last-16.

Tennis

US Open champion Daniil Medvedev is safely through to the last-16 at the Australian Open tennis.

The Russian world number two was a straight sets victor against Botic van de Zandschulp.

Fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas won in four sets against Benoit Paire.

There were wins for Simona Halep, Iga Swiatek and second seed Aryna Sabalenka in the women's third round.

GAA

Jack O'Connor will be hoping to win the first silverware of his third stint as Kerry football manager this afternoon.

The Kingdom take on their rivals Cork at Fitzgerald Stadium from 2pm in the McGrath Cup final.

It's Laois against Dublin in Leinster's O'Byrne Cup decider at Netwatch Cullen Park from 3pm, and it's a 5pm start in Omagh for the McKenna Cup final between Monaghan and Donegal.

There's also two matches in hurling's Walsh Cup from 2pm. The winners of the Wexford Park clash between Kilkenny and Wexford will advance to the final, while Antrim and Galway look to bounce back from defeats last weekend when they meet in Darver.

Basketball

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors head coach John Dowling says they'll need to be "at their best" if they're to win this evening's men's National Cup basketball final.

The Kerry club go up against a Neptune side aiming to lift the cup for the first time since 2013, with a 7.45pm start in the National Arena.

Seven-time National Cup winners, UCC Demons, face Drogheda Wolves in the President's Cup final at half-one.

Racing

Two of the favourites for Queen Mother Champion Chase, Energumene and Shiskin, clash in the Clarence House Chase at Ascot this afternoon.